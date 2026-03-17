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More Chelsea team news 'leaked' as £70m player apparently left out of PSG Champions League showdown
Fofana out of the PSG game?
The most significant revelation from the latest selection 'leak' is the apparent omission of Fofana. The Frenchman, who arrived from Leicester City for a staggering £70m in 2022, looks set to be benched following a dip in form and a series of high-profile defensive lapses - according to Onze Mondial.
Fofana’s recent performances have left him under intense scrutiny, particularly after a difficult first leg in Paris. His struggles continued during a disappointing domestic outing against Newcastle, where his lack of recovery pace was highlighted as a major factor in the Blues' defeat.
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Rosenior's hunt for the mole fails
If the breach ends up being proven to be true, it will come as a massive source of frustration for Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior, who had previously vowed to find the source of internal leaks. Despite launching an investigation after tactical details surfaced before the first leg, a dressing room mole appears to remain active within the club.
"I wasn't aware," the Chelsea boss admitted regarding the first leak. "I'm sure we'll get to the bottom of that if that's the case."
Redknapp's criticism of Fofana
Jamie Redknapp criticised the lack of effort in the Chelsea defence after the Newcastle game, specifically targeting Fofana for his role in Anthony Gordon's winner.
"Look, he's got a head start and yet, [goalscorer Anthony Gordon] catches up three yards on him. You can talk all you like about how the press was wrong, no. That, my friend, is wrong. Sprint," Redknapp said on Sky Sports. "He doesn't, because he doesn't believe he's going to pass it to him. Then he has the audacity to put his arms out, I don't know what he's complaining about. If you run, you stop the goal."
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Pressure builds at Stamford Bridge
The backline faces further disruption due to illness affecting Malo Gusto, who was absent from training on Monday. However, Rosenior will still try to drive the Blues to their best performance to overturn a three-goal deficit against PSG on Tuesday night. Following this match, Chelsea will face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.
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