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MLS Winners and Losers May 11GOAL
Alex Labidou

MLS Winners and Losers: Inter Miami's Rodrigo De Paul is back, Phil Neville builds his Timbers case, and Chicago Fire raise alarms

FEATURES
Winners & Losers
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF
Toronto FC
Inter Miami CF
Portland Timbers
Los Angeles FC
LA Galaxy
Colorado Rapids
L. Messi
R. De Paul
P. Neville

The LA Galaxy got a timely victory, and Inter Miami continued their strong road form in another compelling week of MLS.

The biggest MLS story of the weekend came from a man who still hasn’t played all that much.

James Rodriguez had logged just 103 minutes of league action since joining Minnesota United in February, but Sunday at least offered a reminder of why his arrival mattered in the first place. The Colombian star came off the bench and delivered two assists in a 20-minute cameo, turning a limited runout into one of his most productive MLS moments so far.

And yet, somehow, the performance only made his situation more interesting.

Reports before the match suggested Rodriguez would leave for the World Cup and might not return, with retirement even floated as a possibility. It all added to the feeling that this was always a short-term situationship dressed up as a marquee signing. One MLS start, a few cameos, and then an exit? Not exactly the stuff of club-legend montages.

Then came the twist. After the game, Rodriguez called the reports “fake news” and insisted he isn’t retiring. Will he still be in Minnesota in two months? Unlikely, especially as MLS broadcaster Apple TV reported Wednesday would be his last game, but stranger things have happened. Stay tuned. That, somehow, is now one of the more interesting questions in MLS.

Outside of that, it was a bit of a weird weekend. Inter Miami shook off some of the drama and continued to look far better on the road than at home. Hannes Wolff enjoyed a slice of statistical magic for NYCFC. And Gabriel Pec reminded everyone that there's still a pretty good Designated Player kicking a ball around in Los Angeles - no matter how much the Galaxy are struggling.

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from another intriguing week of MLS action...

  • Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas CityGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Phil Neville

    Portland Timbers manager Phil Neville didn't even seem all that pleased with how his team to played. It's tough to say whether he's being performative or perfectionist, but it's hard to argue with results, and Portland provided one - battering Sporting KC, 6-0. In some ways, Neville has a point. Portland completed nearly 700 passes at a pretty high clip, but they will feel that they should have created more than five big chances. Statistically, this was a really weird 6-0.

    However, when you get four goal scorers, a brace from Venezuelan Kevin Kelsy and a tidy contribution from Kris Velde off the wing, it's hard to complain. This is the Portland thing, in truth. They're short in a few positions, and Neville's coaching credentials have quite rightly been questioned here and there. Still, this was a good example of why the former Inter Miami boss might just have a future in the Pacific Northwest. A few of these, and they will certainly be a playoff team - if not more.

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  • Houston Dynamo FC v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport

    LOSER: Gregg Berhalter

    There's no doubting that Gregg Berhalter's Chicago Fire are better than they were last year. They are much tighter defensively, while Hugo Cuypers is playing well enough to supposedly keep the Fire away from wanting to sign Robert Lewandowski. It's hard to look past the fact that they are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

    However, it hasn't been the best week for Berhalter and Co. It could have been a triumphant 10 days. St. Louis CITY in the U.S. Open Cup seemed like a tap-in. FC Cincinnati were always going to be tough - but it seemed winnable. And the New York Red Bulls are certainly exploitable on the break. Instead, the Fire went 0-3-0, and conceded eight goals. Far from their best week.

  • Toronto FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Winner: Rodrigo De Paul

    He needed this. Yes, Messi was the magic man - he always is for Miami. But De Paul truly needed a big showing for the Herons. In truth, he has looked a little lost without Sergio Busquets sitting in that role next to him. De Paul now has to be a bit more cautious with his running. There are new midfield configurations to understand, a partnership with Yannick Bright - who could do with running less - that is still developing.

    Well, there's nothing like a goal to get you going, eh? Sure, the stats look good: 104 touches (more than anyone else), a wonderfully taken goal, an assist, two chances created in a win over Toronto. But more important was just how much of that signature De Paul swagger was there. The Argentine was all over the midfield, winning the ball, circulating possession, and connecting well with Messi. He has always been more than "Messi's bodyguard." This was a performance that stood as proof.

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  • Colorado Rapids v St. Louis CITY SCGetty Images Sport

    LOSER: Rob Holding

    Colorado Rapids have improved immensely under new manager Matt Wells. Even if they are winless in five, the performances are more spirited, more convincing. The first-time head coach has asked a lot out of his team, and the performances are certainly there. The issue? Keeping goals out of the net. Colorado have conceded 20 in 12 games. Only three teams in the West have conceded more.

    And Saturday was a pretty compelling example of where it all went wrong. There were plenty of gripes from Wells about Rob Holding's red card in the second half of their 1-0 loss to St. Louis, but the fact is that the English defender was caught woefully out of position, and there was contact with an opposing player as he ran in behind. Harsh? Sure. But it's those tiny moments that make the difference in big games. And Holding's blunder - deserving of a red or not - put Colorado firmly on the back foot.

  • Atlanta United FC v LA GalaxyGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Gabriel Pec

    Turns out there's a guy on the Galaxy who can ball after all. Gabriel Pec had a rough go of it last year, as did most of the Galaxy, in fairness. He managed 11 goals and four assists - a tidy return, but a far cry from his 21 and 16 in the Galaxy's MLS Cup-winning season in 2024. This year, things haven't been much better. The Galaxy are still up and down. Greg Vanney's side is 4-4-4 on the season. They have scored as many goals as they have conceded. They haven't won back-to-back games all season.

    But Pec might just be heating up. He bagged two against Atlanta, scored in the 74th and 79th minutes to secure a 2-1 win over Tata Martino's side. It wasn't exactly a world-changing showing - but it wasn't bad whatsoever.

  • Toluca v Los Angeles Football Club - CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Marc Dos Santos

    It's been a weird week for Dos Santos. Until Wednesday, in fact, it had been plain sailing for the LAFC boss. Everything was going pretty well. Performances had been a little mixed, but they were in the mix for the top spot of the Western Conference, and looking good in the semi finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. In that light, the last five days have been pretty puzzling. First, LAFC were battered by Toluca in Mexico. It was an odd performance south of the border. LAFC, so solid so far, looked consumed by the moment. Dos Santos, meanwhile, made headlines for his strange comments about the atmosphere in the stadium.

    What his side needed, in truth, was a rebound win of sorts. And home against Houston seemed like decent conditions. LAFC are hard to beat at BMO, and Houston have struggled for consistency. Instead, Houston were on it from the first minute, and the home side never recovered. They were battered, 4-1, with a Jack McGlynn masterclass serving as the lasting image of a difficult day. Dos Santos has had his first nightmare week. LAFC will hope it doesn't devolve into anything worse.