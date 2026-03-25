Milan are not resting on their laurels and will use this international break to delve deeper into contract renewal negotiations – Tomori’s in particular – and to scout potential new signings for the 2026/2027 squad, which will expand from 19 players to 24 or 25. As is often the case, the Rossoneri scouting department has divided up the players, matches and videos to monitor over these two weeks without Serie A action. According to information obtained by our editorial team, Rossoneri scouts will be in the stands at Cardiff City Stadium for the match between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will also determine Italy’s opponent in the play-off final for a place at the World Cup.
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Milan have sent scouts to Cardiff to watch Bajraktarevic and Alajbegović from Bosnia and Herzegovina
ALAJBEGOVIC AND BAJRAKTAREVIC UNDER CLOSE SCRUTINY
Those who have seen him play live have been impressed by his skills and his positive attitude. Kerim Alajbegovic is making a big impact at Red Bull Salzburg, both in terms of his goal tally and his consistent performances. Born in Cologne in 2007 to a Bosnian family, he chose to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina after consulting his family. In Italy, he is highly rated by both Napoli and Juventus, who have already made enquiries. And Milan? Tomorrow they will send two scouts to Cardiff to take a closer look at a talent who has scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists across all competitions.
The Rossoneri club will send scouts to Cardiff for the match between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will in all likelihood also determine Italy’s next opponent in the play-offs. Alajbegovic, but not only him: Milan have also taken a strong liking to the qualities of the attacking winger, who is also Bosnian despite being born in the US – more specifically in Appleton, Wisconsin – before choosing his parents’ national team.
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SCOUTS IN DENMARK
Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina, but that’s not all: Milan will also be keeping an eye on the play-off between Denmark and North Macedonia. The Danish player Lucas Høgsberg, born in 2006, is a prospect being monitored by Moncada: he plays for Strasbourg and has significant potential, as well as attributes that seem to fit Allegri’s requirements.