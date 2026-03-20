Milan: from Musah and Chukwueze to Bennacer – a case-by-case look at the players on loan

After paying Milan €4.5 million for the loan deal, Atalanta have taken a step back to reassess the situation regarding Yunus Musah. The paradox lies in the American’s development: over the last fortnight, he has scored his first goal in Serie A and his first in the Coppa Italia, in the semi-final against Lazio, following a difficult start to the season characterised by frequent appearances on the bench and very little playing time. Atalantawill have to decide whether to complete the signing by exercising the buy-back clause at €20.5 million. As things stand, the chances of this happening do not appear particularly high.





According to Filippo Terracciano, Cremonese, having paid AC Milan €500,000 in loan fees, are obliged to exercise the buy-back option for €3.5 million should they remain in the division. This is where the difficulties lie, surprisingly and contrary to the situation a month ago.