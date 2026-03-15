"We conceded more counter-attacks in the first half than in the entire league campaign." With this comment made to DAZN in the post-match interview, Allegri paints a clear picture of Milan’s deserved defeat against Lazio. A defeat born of a first half in which the Rossoneri lacked substance and that balance that only Rabiot can bring to this team. Zaccagni and Isaksen, aided by the work of Dele Bashiru and Taylor, tore apart a defence that struggled without the midfield filter, Modric aside.Milan are a completely different side when Adrien is on the pitch. The season’s statistics explain this clearly and precisely: with the Frenchman in the starting line-up, the Rossoneri have averaged 2.35 points per game, demonstrating that they are genuine Scudetto contenders. Indeed, they were, given that the gap has widened despite Inter’s minor slip-up at home against Atalanta. Without Rabiot, however, the average drops sharply to 1.62 points per game, a significant decline that demonstrates just how crucial the former Juventus player has been for the team.
Translated by
Milan are in trouble without Rabiot: Allegri hasn’t found a solution to the Frenchman’s absence and has lost Leao and Pulisic
THERE IS NO TACTICAL ALTERNATIVERabiot’s absence forced Massimiliano Allegri to give a great deal of thought to who to field in his place against Lazio. Initially, Samuele Ricci seemed the favourite, but Allegri then switched to Jashari, who proved to be out of the running – neither fish nor fowl. And it is precisely the lack of a Plan B when the former Marseille player cannot take to the pitch that is one of the most significant problems the club and the manager must resolve, particularly with a view to next season. Ricci has different attributes to Rabiot and needs to improve both technically and in terms of his character, whilst Jashari is a tactical enigma. And perhaps a technical one too. Rabiot missed eight matches prior to the one against Lazio: two before his arrival (Cremonese and Lecce), four through injury (Fiorentina, Pisa, Atalanta and Parma) and one through suspension (Como). In these matches, Milan managed only four draws and a defeat against Cremonese, confirming just how crucial his presence is in the bid for the Scudetto.
When Rabiot has taken to the pitch, Milan have won 14 out of 20 matches, suffering just one defeat (at home to Parma). Furthermore, the French midfielder has scored four away goals, including the decisive brace against Como, and has provided four assists, proving himself to be a key element in the Rossoneri’s attacking play.
TWO ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED: PULISIC AND LEAO
In a season that has been flawless in terms of the team’s conduct and performance, the first crack began to show on the night at the Olimpico: Leao, visibly frustrated by the result, took his substitution very badly and began arguing heatedly with Allegri. But beyond the frustration, the Portuguese player’s outburst contained a clear request to remain on the pitch so he could return to his former role, given the switch to a three-man attack. This was seen as a sort of liberation from the centre-forward role that Allegri had entrusted to him immediately after Gimenez’s injury. A clear signal to be explored further in the present and future, because whilst it is true that the Rossoneri’s number 10 has a good tally of league goals (9, ed.), it is equally true that he does not feel at ease in the role and would prefer something else.
The other side of the coin is an increasingly disappointing and struggling Pulisic. And here too, behind the goal drought, in addition to physical problems, there are also tactical difficulties: the former Chelsea player needs to operate around an attacking reference point more akin to Fullkrug than to Leao. In a nutshell, Rabiot, and his absence, currently has a greater impact on the team’s other two technical leaders.