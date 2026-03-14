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Mikel Arteta says Max Dowman can do it against 'the best in the world' as Arsenal boss reacts to historic Premier League goal against Everton
A sensational moment at the Emirates
Following the hard-fought victory, Arteta was visibly moved by the atmosphere and the significance of the result. Reflecting on the late drama that saw Arsenal finally break down a stubborn Everton defense, the Spaniard described the afternoon as "sensational" and "one of the best moments" he has experienced in the dugout. Despite 13 first-half shots, Arteta remained confident that his team would find the breakthrough, noting the team's incredible desire over the last few months. That breakthrough finally arrived in the 89th minute when Max Dowman's cross forced a mistake from Jordan Pickford, allowing Gyokeres to tap into an empty net. Moments later, the 16-year-old secured his place in history by clearing a late corner and embarking on a stunning 75-yard solo run to slot the ball into a vacant goal.
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The decision to trust a teenager
The game's turning point was the introduction of Dowman with 15 minutes remaining. Arteta explained that the move was based on the youngster's incredible composure and training form, stating: "I think the decision that you make has to be delivered. You have to see him train every single day, he does it against these defenders who are in my opinion the best in the world."
The manager noted: "It was a moment for him, probably because he doesn’t seem to be phased by the occasion, the opponent or the game," highlighting how the 16-year-old thrives even when facing Arsenal's elite starting defenders.
Simple instructions for the substitutes
When the tension was at its highest, Arteta’s message to his bench was remarkably straightforward. He urged his substitutes, including Dowman and Viktor Gyokeres, to "go and do your thing and win us the game." The manager emphasised that when the team is searching for a breakthrough, he relies on his players to provide that "something special."
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Staying grounded amidst the hype
Despite the euphoria surrounding Dowman becoming the league’s youngest-ever scorer at 16 years and 73 days, Arteta was quick to temper expectations. When asked if the academy star could start matches soon, the manager replied: "Calm! Let’s come down to Earth and enjoy the day." He instead focused on the collective spirit of the squad, praising their "desire to win" as they continue to compete in every competition like it is their last.
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