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Mikel Arteta explains bizarre William Saliba team photo absence and addresses Arsenal job cuts
Saliba missing from team photo
Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, Arteta addressed the bizarre absence of Saliba from the official team photograph. Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference, he explained the logistical nightmare behind the shoot.
"So what happened was that we have tried to do that picture three times already. We had to cancel it last minute for different reasons. And we have some obligations, commercial obligations, we had people that came and flew over to do that. So we decided to do that picture at least," he stated.
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Promise of a new picture
Fans worried about Saliba missing the moment due to his back injury, but Arteta assured everyone a new photograph will be arranged. "We'll have another picture with the whole family. Hopefully we can get them all together at some point one day. And we will announce that as well," he added. When asked if Saliba was upset, he insisted he was content.
"It wasn't in his hands. But normally he's happy about everything. And he knows how loved he is and they were taking some banter out of the place. He's completely fine."
Arsenal staff redundancies addressed
Beyond the squad matters, Arsenal have faced immense public scrutiny this week following reports of a significant restructuring that will result in roughly 60 staff members losing their jobs. Arteta was directly asked about the redundancies during the press conference but quickly distanced himself from the administrative side of the club's decisions.
"Well said first, because this question is not for me. So I was explained about the exercise and analysis that has been done across the club. And with the intention always to evolve, to improve. Some decisions have to be taken to put people in the right roles and keep investing to achieve what we want to achieve and the success that we want to create. So that's been explained. Obviously, I'm not the right person to answer to that question. That's for sure. And hopefully everybody will respect that," he responded.
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Crucial Nottingham Forest test awaits
Arsenal's immediate focus turns to Sunday's challenging trip to face Nottingham Forest, aiming to build on their recent positive momentum. Meanwhile, the medical staff will conduct another MRI scan on Saliba next week to evaluate the healing process of his back injury ahead of a busy winter schedule.
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