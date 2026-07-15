Michael Olise wants Real Madrid! Bayern Munich star ready to push for big transfer to unite with France co-star Kylian Mbappe

According to Foot Mercato, Olise wants to leave Bayern Munich to join Real Madrid during the current transfer window. The Spanish club have shown immense interest in securing his signature. Writing for Marca, journalist Pablo Polo stated Madrid would go to great lengths to land him now.

After an exceptional domestic campaign, Olise played a perfect World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe for France. However, they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Spain in the semi-final and will now face the loser of England and Argentina in the third-place play-off.



