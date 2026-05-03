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Mohamed Saeed

Michael Carrick 'very affected' by Sir Alex Ferguson health scare as legendary ex-Man Utd boss taken to hospital after falling ill at Old Trafford

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Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has admitted to being "very affected" by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital shortly before the Red Devils' dramatic victory over Liverpool. The legendary former United boss fell ill at Old Trafford ahead of kick-off, requiring medical attention as a precaution.

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    Carrick shaken by pre-match news

    Carrick, who spent seven successful years playing under Ferguson, revealed that the news of the 84-year-old’s health scare hit him hard. Despite the pressure of the Premier League match against Liverpool, the Scotsman’s well-being was at the forefront of the interim manager's mind throughout the afternoon.

    “I haven’t got any updates so I don’t know the latest. I did hear about it before the game so I was aware about that,” Carrick said after United's 3-2 victory. “All I can say is I was very affected by it the news. I hope he is all right. We hope him to be in good shape and we wish him all the best and hopefully the result gives him a good boost.”

    Per The Independent, Ferguson is thought to be recovering and should soon be able to return home for further rest.


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    Victory for the legendary boss

    The match itself provided the perfect tribute to Ferguson’s enduring legacy at United, with Kobbie Mainoo netting a late winner to secure a 3-2 victory over their arch-rivals. The result was more than just a win for morale; it officially guaranteed United’s place in next season’s Champions League, a feat that would surely please the man who delivered 38 trophies to the Old Trafford cabinet.

  • Interim success continues at Old Trafford

    Since stepping in as a short-term replacement for Ruben Amorim, Carrick has revitalised a United side that appeared to be drifting.

    His tactical acumen has seen the Red Devils claim a series of "Big Six" scalps, including victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea before this latest triumph against Liverpool.

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  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Decision time for United hierarchy

    The United board are reportedly planning to make a definitive decision on the managerial position at the end of the season.

    For now, the focus remains on the health of Ferguson and finishing the season strongly. However, with a Champions League spot now secured, Carrick has arguably delivered everything asked of him and more since taking the reins, strengthening his case to be the man to lead United into a new era.

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