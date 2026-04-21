Marcus Rashford & Frenkie de Jong among FIVE Barcelona stars set to be moved on in summer transfer window

The club’s hierarchy is prioritising financial legroom to ensure future stability after a campaign that saw them fail to progress in Europe. De Jong, currently earning nearly €400,000 per week, is viewed as a primary candidate for sale to ease the wage burden on the Spanish giants. Meanwhile, Mail Sport's Chris Wheeler suggest that Manchester United are also eager to move Rashford's high salary off their own books, as they refuse to lower the £26 million release clause included in his current loan agreement. Barca are so far refusing to commit to signing Rashford outright.