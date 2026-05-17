Manchester United player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Brilliant Bruno Fernandes equals Premier League assist record as Michael Carrick's men are given another helping hand by the officials

However, United quickly reclaimed the lead thanks a shocking decision from referee Michael Salisbury, who inexplicably allowed Matheus Cunha's goal to stand even though Bryan Mbeumo had clearly controlled the ball with his arm in the build-up, thus prompting comparisons with Benjamin Sesko's handball in the recent win over Liverpool.

The hosts then made it 3-1 when Mbeumo made amends for wasting a brilliant pass from Bruno earlier in the half by converting from close range after being once again picked out by the Portuguese, who thus took his tally of assists for the season to 20 - and with one game still to play, meaning he could yet take outright possession of a record he now shares with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Forest pulled a goal back when Morgan Gibbs-White struck after more good work from Anderson but despite intense late pressure, United held on and Bruno nearly bagged another assist in the dying seconds only for Diogo Dalot to hit the post after a swift counter-attack.

Below, GOAL rates all of the United players on show at Old Trafford...