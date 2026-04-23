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Man City in 'pole position' to win Elliot Anderson transfer race ahead of Man Utd
Etihad hierarchy targets midfield reinforcement
City are the frontrunners to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Citizens are among a number of heavyweights pursuing the 23-year-old, United and Arsenal also credited with a strong interest in securing his services.
However, the consensus is that the England international is destined for the Etihad Stadium. Anderson has seen his stock rise significantly since his £35 million move from Newcastle United to the City Ground in July 2024, becoming one of the most consistent performers in the top flight.
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Midfield evolution under Pep Guardiola
The interest in Anderson comes at a time of transition for the City midfield. It has already been confirmed that Bernardo Silva will depart when his contract expires in June, while uncertainty continues to surround the long-term futures of Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez. Furthermore, Real Madrid remain interested in Rodri, though City are desperate for the Spaniard to sign a new deal.
Stylistically, Anderson offers qualities that could complement or rotate with Rodri. While the Spaniard is famed for his distribution under pressure, Anderson has proven to be a prolific tackler and ball-carrier. Last season, he recorded a league-high 270 duels won, more than double that of the Spaniard (106), showcasing the physical profile Guardiola often looks for in his engine room.
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Expanding the search for talent
While Anderson is a priority, City are also active in other areas of the pitch, as reported by Sky Sports. The club is keeping close tabs on RB Leipzig’s teenage winger Yan Diomande, who is also reportedly a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Additionally, Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi is being monitored after netting 11 goals in 31 appearances this term.
The recruitment drive is also expected to target the backline, with Feyenoord’s young defender Givairo Read identified as a potential addition at right-back.
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England prospects and market value
The timing of any potential deal remains up in the air, specifically whether a transfer can be finalised before or after the upcoming World Cup. Anderson is expected to play a prominent role for Thomas Tuchel’s England side during the tournament, which could potentially inflate his price tag even further.
Anderson’s current contract at Nottingham Forest runs until June 2029, and the club is expected to demand a considerable fee. He is viewed as part of an elite tier of central midfielders who could move this summer, a group that includes the likes of Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali, and Carlos Baleba.