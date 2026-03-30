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Emanuele Tramacere

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Lukaku: "The truth is, I'm injured. I'm not turning my back on Napoli, but I need to be 100% fit."

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R. Lukaku

The Belgian striker has finally spoken out to clarify the confusion surrounding his absence from Napoli, posting on Instagram to reveal that he is injured.

After days of speculation and rumours surrounding Romelu Lukaku’s absence from Naples, the possible ultimatums and threats of legal action, the Belgian striker has spoken out directly to clarify his situation. In a post on his Instagram account, he has come forward to reveal why he is extending his stay in Belgium.


The former Inter and Roma player revealed that he wasnot feeling well and had undergone tests in Belgium with doctors and personal trainers, which revealed inflammation in his hip flexor. Hence his decision to undergo rehabilitation at home rather than in Naples, so that he can be “100% fit”. Lukaku did, however, make it clear that he “will never turn his back on Napoli”.

  • WHAT HAPPENED

    The Lukaku situation arose following comments by Belgium manager Rudi Garcia, who had initially called up the Belgian striker but then confirmed that he would be dropped from the squad and would return to Napoli.


    “Romelu Lukaku will not take part in the Belgian national team’s upcoming friendlies against the United States and Mexico. The Napoli player will return to Naples to optimise his physical condition.”


    However, Lukaku did not return to Naples, causing chaos over his absence from Castel Volturno as agreed.

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  • THE SOCIAL MEDIA POST: "I'M INJURED"

    "This season has been tough for me," wrote Lukaku, "I’ve had to deal with an injury and a personal loss. Iknow there’s been a lot of speculation about my situation in recent days, and it’s important to set the record straight.


    The truth is that I haven’t been feeling physically well in recent weeks. I had a check-up whilst I was in Belgium, and it turned out that there was inflammation in my hip flexor.


    Given that this is the second problem I’ve had since returning at the start of November, I’ve decided to undergo rehabilitation in Belgium.”

  • "I'M NOT TURNING MY BACK, BUT I NEED TO BE 100% FIT"

    "I imagine you’ve seen the interview I gave in Verona. I’ll never turn my back on Napoli; I just want to play and win with my team. But right now I need to be sure I’m 100% fit: I haven’t been recently, and that’s taken its toll on me mentally"

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  • "I WILL HELP NAPOLI"

    "It's been a tough year, but in the end I'll pull through and help Napoli and my national team achieve their respective goals. That's the only thing I want."

  • Lukaku storia InstagramInstagram


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