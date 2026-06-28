'Look at the body he has at 41!' - James Rodriguez hails 'great friend' Cristiano Ronaldo after World Cup clash with ex-Real Madrid team-mate

Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared an emotional embrace as Colombia and Portugal played out a 0-0 draw in their World Cup clash in Miami. The result meant Colombia topped Group K with seven points, while Portugal advanced as runners-up with five points.

The two captains, who forged a strong bond during their time together at Real Madrid starting in 2014, were seen exchanging warm words before kick-off. Per Marca, Rodriguez initiated the exchange by calling Ronaldo "handsome", to which the Portuguese replied, "Brother, how are you?" They shared a quick hug and wished each other well before taking to the pitch. The cameras also captured them engaged in a friendly conversation in the tunnel at half-time.