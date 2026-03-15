Goal.com
Live
Leonardo Pavoletti Pisa CagliariDAZN

Translated by

Livorno's Pavoletti scores in the derby against Pisa and celebrates with the letter 'L': "A healthy sporting rivalry"

The Cagliari striker, who hails from Livorno, scores against Pisa and celebrates with a provocative gesture

For Leonardo Pavoletti, Pisa v Cagliari was not just another match. Today’s clash against Pisa felt to him like a true derby, one that goes beyond the league table. Despite his Cagliari side’s 3-1 defeat, the Livorno-born striker explained the significance of his goal celebration: an ‘L’ formed with his hands, dedicated to his hometown.

“For me, this is a special match; it’s my derby,” he said after the match, as reported by Sportmediaset. “When I scored, I made the sign for the letter L, for Livorno: it was a tribute to my city and to the historic rivalry between Pisa and Livorno.”

Pavoletti then lightened the mood with a joke, though he didn’t hide his disappointment at the result: “It was a derby celebration, yes, but the goal counts for nothing. There’s little to celebrate if we look at the team’s overall performance. Now we need to get straight back to work and bounce back as soon as possible.”

  • The Rossoblù striker was well aware that his gesture would provoke a reaction from the home crowd. "I knew that celebrating like that would draw a reaction from the Pisa fans, and they were right to do so. Because that’s the nature of the sporting rivalry between two ‘sister’ cities." 

    It’s an atmosphere Pavoletti has known well ever since he was a lad in the stands: “As a fan, I’ve seen many derbies – those featuring Igor Protti, Giovanni Carruezzo and other stars. As a player, I’ve always dreamed of experiencing a match like this, which holds special significance for someone from Livorno – but also for someone from Pisa.” 

    Finally, words of appreciation for the atmosphere he has found in Pisa: “Here I’ve found a lively stadium and a very passionate fanbase. Healthy, heartfelt rivalries like this are the real spice of football.”

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS
0