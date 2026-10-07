Liverpool's £59.5m 'rescue clause' masterstroke leaves Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid trailing in Jarell Quansah transfer battle

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all highly interested in bringing Jarell Quansah back to the Premier League. The 23-year-old left Anfield for Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 and has since become a highly coveted asset.

BILD recently reported that Arsenal have failed with a £55m bid this summer, while Real Madrid have also identified Quansah as a primary transfer target. However, Liverpool's clever contractual planning gives them a monumental edge. Quansah also continues to impress internationally, starting in three of their four Nations League games for England.