Diomande has made it clear that Liverpool is his boyhood club. “I’m a huge Liverpool fan. My father dreams of seeing me play at Anfield one day. That’s my dream too – and I want to make it come true,” he stated in a January TikTok video.

Liverpool have also been linked with another Ivorian in the Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Toure, who is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Bayern Munich are credited with an interest in both Toure and Diomande.

Qualifying for the Champions League remains a priority for Liverpool, and fifth place in the Premier League—their current standing—would secure that spot. Their chances improved over the weekend as rivals Chelsea lost 0-1 to Manchester United, and the following day Liverpool edged past Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby. With five matchdays left, the Reds now sit seven points clear of the Blues.

Even so, respected journalist David Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast that Klopp would likely stay on even if the club missed out on Champions League football. The Dutchman, under contract until 2027, had been under growing pressure after a disappointing campaign.

During the season’s turbulence, he even had a high-profile falling-out with star forward Mohamed Salah in December. Although the pair soon patched things up, the Egyptian announced at the end of March that he would depart a year before his contract expires. “Unfortunately, the day has now come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will leave Liverpool at the end of the season,” Salah said.