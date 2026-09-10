Liverpool injury nightmare?! Andoni Iraola provides Bradley Barcola fitness update as £123m winger limps off on Anfield debut against Atletico Madrid

The Reds secured a vital 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister providing the crucial goals. However, the impressive result was momentarily overshadowed by concerns surrounding Barcola. The £123 million summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain pulled up whilst making a dangerous dart towards the penalty area shortly before the 60-minute mark.

The French winger went to ground clutching his left calf, instantly raising alarms around Anfield. Following brief on-pitch treatment from the medical team, the former PSG star was substituted for Victor Munoz.

Fortunately for the home supporters, the two-time Champions League winner managed to walk off the pitch under his own power without requiring a stretcher. Prior to his premature exit, the forward delivered a promising first start, testing Jan Oblak early on before narrowly missing the target after the interval.



