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Karim Malim

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Liverpool and Chelsea are locked in a transfer battle for a highly rated French talent

Transfers
Liverpool
Chelsea
Bournemouth
E. Kroupi
England
France

A deal is being cooked up behind the scenes.

A French gem is set to set the upcoming transfer window alight, with a fierce battle raging among the Premier League’s top clubs to secure his services, led by Liverpool and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Morocco-Senegal crisis underscores broader shifts across African football.

Bayern Munich suffer a major blow as their star player moves to Real Madrid.

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Paris Saint-Germain has hijacked Barcelona’s pursuit of the same talent.

Bournemouth striker Ilie Junior Crobe has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting talents after scoring 10 goals this season, including the decisive strike in the shock win over Arsenal.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has quickly established himself since joining Bournemouth last summer, emerging as a strong candidate to be the club’s next big signing, following the recent departures of several of its star players.

Meanwhile, legal sources report that the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal will not be replayed.

Al Ahly line up Aliou Diang’s replacement

Dubbed the “new De Bruyne”, he has already sparked a transfer tussle between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Coded messages to FIFA... Escalation threatens the 2026 World Cup.


  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BOURNEMOUTHAFP

    Strong interest and early moves

    According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool and Chelsea are both “very seriously” pursuing a move for Krupki in the next summer transfer window.

    Liverpool, it adds, have already made preliminary moves, leveraging the strong relationship between sporting director Richard Hughes and his former club Bournemouth to pave the way for talks should the player’s form continue to impress.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BOURNEMOUTHAFP

    A standout display that boosts his stock

    Krupki excelled against Arsenal, opening the scoring and showcasing precise passing (12/13 completed) while also making key defensive contributions. The display underscores his early technical maturity.

    Such brilliance in high-profile matches elevates his market value, especially since clubs closely monitor players’ displays in decisive fixtures when weighing transfer decisions.

  • Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Chelsea has made it a top priority

    Chelsea is sticking to its policy of signing top young talent, and reports say Krobie is a key attacking target this summer.

    With several first-team forwards struggling for form, securing a promising striker such as Krobie is seen as a shrewd, future-proof investment.

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  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Transfer fee and potential competition

    Reports suggest Bournemouth could sanction the player’s sale for £55–60m, a fee likely to attract top clubs given his potential and age.

    Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the player, but their interest appears less serious than that of Liverpool and Chelsea.

    Further suitors are likely to enter the race as Krupy continues to establish himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers.