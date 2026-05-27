Lewis family rules out Tottenham sale in open letter to supporters after 'bitterly disappointing' season

In a direct address to a frustrated fanbase, the Lewis family acknowledged the immense failures of the recent past. After finishing in 17th place for two consecutive seasons, the owners admitted that the club's current standing is a far cry from its historic stature. The 2025-26 campaign was particularly turbulent, with a narrow escape from relegation secured only on the final day with a 1-0 win over Everton.

“To the fans, as owners of 25 years, we have lived the highs and lows of Spurs with you,” the statement read. “Finishing 17th this and last season does not reflect the stature or potential of this football club. We are bitterly disappointed and share your frustration. You, and we, expect more than this. We know this must never happen again.”