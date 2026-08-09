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Orlando City SC v Leon - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Leagues Cup Roundup: Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City can't contain Leon, while FC Dallas pull off stunning upset over Chivas

FEATURES
Analysis
Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Inter Miami CF
Monterrey
Leagues Cup
CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas
CD Guadalajara
FC Dallas
Orlando City vs Leon
Orlando City
Leon
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC
Toluca
Los Angeles FC
A. Griezmann
L. Messi
R. De Paul

While MLS has dominated the previous League Cup tournaments, this year's edition has shown some fightback from Liga MX sides as both Inter Miami and Orlando City suffered losses.

MLS teams have won each of the first three editions of the revamped Leagues Cup, but the opening week of the 2026 tournament suggests Liga MX might finally be ready to mount a serious challenge. If Leagues Cup is going to earn the same level of credibility as the CONCACAF Champions Cup, it needs a Mexican club to reach the final - something that hasn't happened since the competition was revamped in 2023.

So far, MLS holds a narrow 9-8 advantage over its rival league across 17 matchups in the 2026 edition. This is also the first tournament under the current format to feature group-stage matches in Mexico, finally giving Liga MX clubs a genuine home-field advantage.

On Saturday, León and Monterrey took down two star-studded opponents in Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City SC and an Inter Miami side without Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge. It wasn't all bad news for the U.S. and Canada's top flight, though, as FC Dallas stunned Chivas.

GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines from Saturday night's Leagues Cup slate...


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  • Orlando City SC v Leon - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport

    Unlucky night for Griezmann

    It started well for Orlando City. Then it all fell apart.

    Lions star Marco Pašalić scored a stunner in the 38th minute, and it appeared Orlando might cruise to its second straight Leagues Cup victory. Then León came alive.

    Juan Guevara equalized with a header that Maxime Crépeau will feel he should have saved, with the Orlando goalkeeper getting his fingertips to the ball but failing to keep it out. Daniel Arcila then weaved past three defenders inside the box before scoring the winner in the 72nd minute.

    Orlando manager Martín Perelman will likely lose sleep over two avoidable goals. Antoine Griezmann may feel the same way after creating four clear-cut chances and producing five dangerous shots without finding the net.

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  • imago-sport-1080813688.jpgIcon Sportswire

    Dramatic end in Texas

    After years of struggle and chaos, Chivas are once again among Mexico's powerhouses, having finished second in the 2026 Clausura. The Rojiblancos have started the Apertura slowly, taking four points from their opening three matches, but they are still expected to contend for the Leagues Cup. FC Dallas offered a timely reminder, though: It won't be easy.

    Make no mistake, Chivas dominated and probably should have won. They controlled 72 percent of possession and outshot the “visitors” - the match was played at San Jose's PayPal Park rather than Chivas' home stadium - 19-10. Yet it was the Hoops who prevailed thanks to a late goal from a striker, just not the one most would have expected.

    Petar Musa was effective, but substitute Logan Farrington delivered the decisive moment, scoring in the 73rd minute to give Dallas the win.

    A word, too, for Jonathan Sirois, who may have produced one of the best performances of his career Saturday. The 25-year-old, starting in place of the injured Daniel, made five saves to preserve the victory. After spending the 2024 and 2025 seasons as the starter for a struggling Montreal side, Sirois showed what he can do with a stronger defense and team around him. If he continues performing as he did against Chivas, bigger things could be ahead for the Canadian goalkeeper.

  • Inter Miami CF v CF Monterrey - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport

    De Paul's goal not enough

    Messi was a late scratch for Inter Miami following the death of his father, Jorge, so credit Guillermo Hoyos and his players for putting up a valiant fight against one of Liga MX's biggest clubs. Still, without Messi, Luis Suárez - who is serving a suspension stemming from last year's Leagues Cup - and Germán Berterame, the challenge proved too great for the Herons in a 2-1 home defeat.

    Rodrigo De Paul gave Miami an early lead with a rocket from outside the box before holding up a Messi jersey in tribute to his grieving teammate. Monterrey, however, responded in the second half.

    Recently acquired former MLS standout Hugo Cuypers equalized in the 47th minute before another ex-MLS star, Diego Rossi, scored the winner in the 90th. In a tightly contested match, the team with not one but two proven forwards on the field ultimately prevailed.

    There is no set timeline for Messi or Berterame to return, but Miami will likely need at least one of them against León to secure passage out of the group stage. Otherwise, the Herons could suffer disappointment in another continental tournament after being eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup earlier than expected this spring.

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  • Los Angeles Football Club v Deportivo Toluca FC - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport

    LAFC survive Champions Cup rematch

    Speaking of teams whose Champions Cup runs ended earlier than expected, LAFC entered that tournament as legitimate contenders before unraveling against Toluca in the semifinals. Saturday offered a chance for revenge, and the Black and Gold grabbed it with both hands.

    Son Heung-min had a quiet night, but LAFC's midfield and defense held firm. The hosts recorded 18 touches inside Toluca's penalty area but couldn't find a breakthrough, and the match appeared destined for penalties until a bit of magic arrived from an unlikely source.

    Left back Eddie Segura was left completely unmarked after a dangerous ball into the box, and he curled a superb shot into the net to secure the win.

    It has been an uneven season for LAFC under new manager Marc Dos Santos. The club sits second in the Western Conference, but given the talent on its roster, it still feels as if this team hasn't fully hit its stride. Winning the Leagues Cup could provide the spark LAFC need. After statement victories over two of Mexico's top clubs, the Black and Gold should be heavy favorites against Querétaro.