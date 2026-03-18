Lazio: Mario Gila’s future hangs in the balance – summer scenarios ranging from the Milan derbies to moves abroad

Gila is, in fact, under contract with Lazio until 2027. Lazio had promised him a contract extension but have been slow to offer it – partly due to the financial constraints they faced last summer – and the player, having spoken with the club’s management on several occasions in recent months, is still waiting for a call to receive an official offer. The situation, however, has become a thorny issue. The club would like to extend its relationship with the player and secure him with a substantial contract renewal, given that he currently earns just €500,000 and is among the lowest-paid in the squad, despite his importance in Sarri’s line-up. This lack of recognition is reportedly prompting Gila to reflect on his future. The player’s determination not to renew is clear. This scenario would put Lazio in a position where they would have to capitalise on his transfer immediately, so as not to lose him for free in a year’s time. A fixed price for his transfer has not yet been set, but it is likely to be around €20 million. It should not be forgotten that 50% of any future transfer fee remains in the hands of Real Madrid.