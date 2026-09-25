Zinedine Zidane breaks France curse! New boss wins first game in charge as Mbappe suffers injury scare in Turkey victory

The legendary figure became the first French manager in over three decades to win his opening game in charge, a feat that had eluded several of his high-profile predecessors. It has been more than thirty-two years since Aimé Jacquet defeated Italy in his own debut, highlighting the significance of Zidane's immediate impact on the touchline.

The match itself was far from a classic, with the French side struggling to find their rhythm on a difficult playing surface that hampered their natural passing game. Zidane made several bold tactical choices, including shifting Ousmane Dembele into a central role while deploying his captain on the left flank.

While the first half was a largely frustrating affair defined by technical errors and missed opportunities, the tactical adjustments eventually bore fruit in the second period. The victory ensures that our Bleus take the 3 points in Turkey and succeed in their debut in the Nations League.



