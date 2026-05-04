The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and the fact that they have never previously won the tournament remains a "big mystery".

France are the favourites to win the title, and I expect Harry Kane to claim the Golden Boot.

Hamza Abdulkarim still needs time, while Salah deserves greater respect.

Messi remains ahead of Ronaldo, and here are my picks for the La Liga and Champions League winners.

The Saudi Pro League represents a unique opportunity for me and my sons.

In football, certain names transcend goals and trophies, becoming legacies that span generations. Patrick Kluivert, the Dutch legend, is one such name, having left his mark from Amsterdam to Barcelona and from European pitches to coaching posts worldwide.

He burst onto the scene as a clinical Ajax striker, lifting the Champions League trophy at a tender age, then carried his goalscoring prowess to Barcelona, where he ranked among the club's most prolific attackers during the early 2000s. He also starred for the Netherlands, embodying a golden generation that repeatedly reached finals without lifting a trophy.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into coaching, gaining diverse experience. He worked with compatriot Louis van Gaal in the Netherlands setup, assisted Seedorf with Cameroon, and later took charge of Indonesia, while also holding several European posts—a career arc that reflects his enduring passion for the game and his drive to pass on his expertise to new generations.

In this exclusive interview, Kluivert speaks to Koora about his memories, his take on today's game, his future coaching ambitions, and the possibility of working in the Arab region. He also previews the 2026 World Cup, sharing his picks for the main contenders and assessing his home nation's prospects.

He also shares candid opinions on his former club Barcelona's continental drought, assesses current stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, and weighs in on hot-button issues that have sparked debate. Here is the full interview: