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Kean shines for the national team and reignites transfer speculation: the value of his release clause, Fiorentina’s valuation and the scenarios for Milan

M. Kean
Transfers
Fiorentina
AC Milan

The striker is having a difficult season, but he has still produced moments worthy of his best form, often on international duty

A shin injury, compounded by an ankle niggle, threatened to rule Moise Kean out of Italy’s World Cup play-offs, but his recovery went to plan and, after playing 60 minutes in the Conference League against Rakow-Fiorentina and 85 minutes in Serie A against Inter, the Viola striker donned the Azzurri shirt and sealed the 2-0 win over Northern Ireland that secured a place in the final against Bosnia.

The qualities that have increased the value of the release clause in his contract with Fiorentina, valid until 2029, to €62 million – payable in a single instalment to sign him between 1 and 15 July 2026 – were on display once again in Kean’s performance in Bergamo. But who can afford such a sum, and what, if any, are the alternatives?

  • THE 'NO'S' OF SUMMER 2025

    Before signing his contract extension with Fiorentina, which raised his salary to €4.5 million net per season, Kean made it clear to wealthy Arab clubs such as Al-Hilal – who were prepared to pay the €52 million release clause in force at the time – that he was not currently open to a move to the far reaches of the international footballing world. There was talk of Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the event of Lewandowski and Kane leaving, a scenario that did not materialise. In a few months’ time, these rumours will resurface, whilst in Italy, even 52 million with 25 goals in a season represented a difficult peak to scale; imagine now that the figure is 62 million and the goals are down to 9.

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  • GET AROUND THE CLAUSE

    However, as we have seen, the release clause is valid until 15 July, whilst the transfer window remains open until early September. In other words: Kean can still be signed in other ways, provided that the option is not triggered by someone else in the first two weeks of July. Of course, in that case, negotiations would be needed with Fiorentina, who would have no say in the matter if €62 million were paid up front.

    Among the teams with Kean on their radar is Milan: Massimiliano Allegri knows him, having already coached him at Juventus, and could leverage the player as he did with Rabiot last summer. The Rossoneri should therefore proceed from 16 July onwards by requesting a valuation from the Viola, which is unlikely to differ greatly from the release clause, and then propose one of the formulas we have now become accustomed to: players plus cash, or payment of the sum, but in instalments.

  • Lea's Unknown

    There is, however, one scenario that could put Milan in a position to pay €62 million straight away: the departure of Rafael Leão, who has been in the spotlight in recent days due to rumours emerging from Milanello suggesting some friction with Allegri ahead of the final league match. The two, Kean and Leao, are close friends off the pitch, often attending social events together, and the Portuguese player has never made a secret of his desire to play alongside the Piedmontese striker. However, the transfer market is in a state of constant flux, and such a coincidence is far from a foregone conclusion.

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Verona
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Fiorentina
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