Juventus back in the running for Kolo Muani: transfer fee, wages, contract expiry date and a possible swap deal involving Jonathan David

Juventus are beginning to map out a strategy for the summer transfer window: initial contacts, targets to sound out, and approaches to gauge whether there is scope for potential deals. Among the ideas is that of making a change in attack: there has been talk for some time of a possible change up front, with Jonathan David being sold and a fresh attempt to sign Kolo Muani, who already wore the Bianconeri shirt in the second half of last season and whom Juve tried to bring back to Turin in the summer (PSG demanded a mandatory buy-back clause, but he then went to Tottenham on a dry loan on the final day of the transfer window).



