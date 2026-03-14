Juventus and Milan on Lewandowski: "I haven't decided on my future yet; Genoa wanted me. Serie A is very competitive; Italian football doesn't seem to be in crisis to me"

Thirty-seven years old (he turns 38 on 21 August) and still going strong. Robert Lewandowski remains a hot property on the transfer market: with his contract at Barcelona due to expire in June, the Polish striker is reportedly being targeted by Juventus and Milan.

Here are his words in an interview with SportWeek , the weekly magazine on sale on Saturday with La Gazzetta dello Sport : “To be honest , there’s nothing to say about my future today ; I’m being sincere. The aim is to finish the season with as many wins, goals and titles as possible. Then we’ll see. I’m not thinking about it and I haven’t decided; at the moment, it’s not a priority.”