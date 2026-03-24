'Joy, energy and talent' - Carlo Ancelotti promises 'Carnival' football with Brazil as head coach highlights his team's weakest area ahead of World Cup

Speaking in an expansive interview on SBT, Ancelotti explained how his cultural immersion has shaped his tactical approach. Having experienced the local festivities earlier in 2026, the manager wants his side to mirror that exact spirit on the pitch.

Connecting the country's culture to his sporting vision, he stated: "Very important is the DNA of the national team. The DNA of Brazil is talent, energy, and joy. I want to compare Brazilian football with Carnival. Carnival was new to me, I understood that it has a lot of energy, joy, art, talent. And a lot of organisation. Organising all the floats, with the correct timing, all of this we have to put into the national team. Joy, energy, talent, and organisation."