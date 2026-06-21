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Jose Mourinho granted special transfer status at Real Madrid - with the Special One ‘building a team to win now’ amid links to Enzo Fernandez and Ruben Dias
The Santo Mauro summit shifts the power dynamic
On Tuesday, June 9, just days before the 2026 World Cup kick-off, a high-stakes meeting at Madrid’s Hotel Santo Mauro signalled a new dawn for Los Blancos. Mourinho sat down with director general Jose Angel Sanchez, chief scout Juni Calafat, and super-agent Jorge Mendes to orchestrate a summer overhaul.
While previous bosses like Carlo Ancelotti often found their requests for reinforcements ignored, ESPN sources indicate that the "Special One" is now the primary architect of the club’s recruitment policy.
The evidence of this shift is found in the numbers. In 2025, Madrid’s signings averaged just 21 years of age. This summer, with the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konate - and Denzel Dumfries expected soon - that average has climbed to nearly 29.
Mourinho isn't designing a team for the future; he's building a team to win now, favouring battle-hardened veterans over unproven starlets.
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Cucurella and Silva lead the experience charge
The swift €55 million acquisition of Cucurella from Chelsea highlights Mourinho's new-found influence. The defender was reportedly won over by Mourinho’s detailed knowledge of his past performances in the Champions League.
The pursuit of Bernardo Silva was equally decisive. Set to leave Manchester City on a free transfer, Silva was heavily courted by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. However, Mourinho insisted that the Portuguese international be made a top priority.
Following the manager's intervention, Madrid moved rapidly to secure the 31-year-old on a two-year deal. Silva brings a winning pedigree to a midfield that Mourinho believes needs more "leadership, nonstop work rate and a fiercely competitive edge".
Mourinho's other potential targets
With Eder Militao battling injuries and Antonio Rudiger turning 33, Mourinho has also prioritised defensive stability. Konate has joined following the expiration of his Liverpool contract, while Dumfries is set to arrive from Inter Milan for €20m to replace the departing Dani Carvajal.
The spending is unlikely to stop there. Real Madrid are still in the market for another elite midfielder and a top-tier centre-back. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, who has never hidden his desire to play in the Spanish capital, is said to be high on the list.
Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Ruben Dias is being mentioned as a potential defensive anchor. West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Lille’s teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi are also being monitored as Mourinho looks to further refine his engine room.
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Managing exits and Vinicius Junior dilemma
A "win now" philosophy inevitably means some of the existing squad will be shown the door. To accommodate new arrivals, the club is said to be looking to terminate Dani Ceballos’ contract a year early. Greater questions remain over the attacking department, where Florentino Perez has flirted with a €150m move for Julian Alvarez. However, the biggest shadow hanging over the Bernabeu is the future of Vinicius Junior, whose current contract expires in 2027.
As per ESPN, the Brazilian superstar wants to remain at the club, but negotiations are on hold until after the World Cup. Real Madrid face a critical crossroads: satisfy the 25-year-old’s massive wage demands or consider a lucrative sale this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in the future.
In a club where coaches are traditionally expected to work with the tools provided, Mourinho’s voice will carry unprecedented weight in deciding whether the winger remains the face of the project.