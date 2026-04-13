AFP
Jose Mourinho makes definitive statement on his future after Benfica keep faint Liga Portugal hopes alive
Title race lifeline
Benfica maintained their pursuit of the leading pack with a 2-0 win over Nacional, thanks to early goals from Andreas Schjelderup and Rafa Silva. The victory provided much-needed stability following a run of results that has left the Eagles seven points adrift of leaders FC Porto. While the title remains mathematically possible, Mourinho has begun focusing on internal squad development to ensure the club remains competitive during a challenging transitional period at the Estadio da Luz.
- AFP
Commitment without conditions
The Portuguese coach was adamant that his tenure in Lisbon is not tied to financial demands or promises of a massive squad overhaul this summer. Mourinho clarified that his professional destiny remains entirely in his own hands and is driven by a desire to complete his current project.
Addressing his future at the club and the autonomy he holds over his career, the former Inter boss told reporters: "It depends solely on the club's will. My desire to continue at Benfica doesn't depend on any conditions on my part, it doesn't depend on the investment in the team."
Academy integration plan
With the 2026 World Cup set to disrupt the upcoming pre-season, Mourinho is already identifying the next generation of talent from Benfica's famed Seixal academy. The manager intends to use the summer break to fast-track prospects he deems the "small elite within the elite" into the senior environment while senior internationals are away on duty. This proactive approach aims to ensure the first team remains robust during a congested calendar by prioritising the development of homegrown technical assets to provide essential squad depth for the next campaign.
- AFP
Lisbon derby test
Benfica face a season-defining trip to the Estadio Jose Alvalade on April 19 for a high-stakes derby against Sporting CP. Despite remaining undefeated in Liga Portugal, Mourinho’s record of 17 wins and eight draws has not been enough to keep pace with the leaders. With only five league matches remaining, the third-placed Eagles must overcome a seven-point gap to FC Porto and leapfrog Sporting, making a victory in this hostile atmosphere essential if their faint title hopes are to remain alive.