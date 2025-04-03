Jordan Pickford defends James Tarkowksi for horror challenge on Alexis Mac Allister and insists Liverpool's winning goal should have been disallowed in feisty Merseyside derby
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has defended centre-back James Tarkowski following his brutal challenge on Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister.
- Tarkowski escaped red card with challenge on Mac Allister
- PGMOL admit centre-back should have been sent off
- Pickford defends him and says Liverpool goal was offside