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Alvino Hanafi

Zidane's French revolution! Liverpool rookie Jeremy Jacquet handed shock international call-up

France
J. Jacquet
Liverpool

Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet has been pre-selected for the France national team by Zinedine Zidane following his impressive start to life at Anfield. The 21-year-old centre-back could be set for his maiden senior international appearance in the upcoming fixtures.

  • A rapid rise rewarded with a national team nod

    According to L'Equipe, Liverpool central defender Jeremy Jacquet has been pre-selected for the France national team by head coach Zinedine Zidane following a very convincing start to the season with the Reds. The 21-year-old caught the eye once again over the weekend, producing a crucial goal-line clearance that preserved a 0-0 draw against Fulham at Anfield. Jacquet is included in an extended squad alongside several players who have yet to represent Les Bleus at the highest level.

    Zidane will officially unveil his first final squad list on September 18 at the FFF headquarters, where all doubts regarding potential new faces will be cleared ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

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    Building on early success at Anfield

    The pre-selection highlights Jacquet's seamless transition to English football since completing his move to Merseyside. Having developed through the youth ranks at Rennes and spent time on loan with Clermont Foot, the young defender has quickly established himself as a reliable option in Liverpool's backline. His stellar defensive instincts and composure under pressure have evidently translated smoothly to the Premier League stage.

    Zidane's upcoming squad selection will test whether the youngster's club form is enough to earn him a spot in the final matchday group for the international break.

  • A packed international window ahead

    France face a demanding slate of matches across the UEFA Nations League as Zidane begins his tenure in earnest. Les Bleus are scheduled to face Turkey away on September 25 and Belgium on September 28, before returning home to the Stade de France to host Italy on October 2 and Belgium again on October 5. Inclusion in the broader pre-selection list gives Jacquet a golden opportunity to force his way into the core group for these high-stakes encounters.

    The rigorous schedule will require depth from the squad, opening the door for in-form emerging talents to stake their claim on the international stage.

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    Focus returning to domestic duties

    Before any potential international duty commences, Jacquet will return his full focus to Liverpool's ongoing domestic and European campaigns. The centre-back's rapid adaptation has provided a major boost for the Reds' defensive stability during the opening weeks of the season. Maintaining his high level of performance over the next few fixtures will be vital to securing a permanent place in Zidane's senior setup.

Premier League
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
France crest
France
FRA