James Milner exclusive: ‘Can I be bothered?’ - How Premier League record breaker joined Ballon d’Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo & Luka Modric in exclusive club

Pressed further on how he has been able to emulate the longevity of Golden Ball winners Ronaldo and Modric - who are still going strong at Al-Nassr and AC Milan respectively - Milner added on mental strength being as important as any physical traits: “I think that's probably the most important thing because if the desire to do it goes, the desire to be the best in training, the desire to, can I be bothered going in the gym today? Can I be bothered giving my all? I think the mindset is more important than the physical thing because you can push your body but as soon as you go ‘I've been doing this a long time now, I'm not sure I can be bothered going in the gym today, I've done this warm up a million times, I don't fancy it today’. I think once that goes and that disappointment of not being in the team and winning games, I think then, you know, the physical side, it might be there, but you're not going to be able to keep doing it and pushing.

“I think you need that love of the game. You need that drive. You need that determination, that goal, that feeling you're part of something at a club and that drive to be part of something and help the team around you. Probably for Cristiano, chasing 1,000 goals or whatever it is, I think that mindset is obviously really important.”