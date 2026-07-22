Among those names, Spain's young centre-back Pau Cubarsí and his veteran compatriot Aymeric Laporte are both missing from the 2026 World Cup team of the tournament.

Cubarsí and Laporte formed the best defensive pairing at the 2026 World Cup. Thanks to them, Spain's senior side conceded just a single goal in eight matches.

Leaving out Cubarsí in particular comes as a surprise. The defender is only 19 and won the Best Young Player award at the World Cup.

France's Dayot Upamecano and Argentina's Lisandro Martínez got the nod as the centre-back pairing in the team of the tournament on the American continent.