The players in question are Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer, who are both facing suspension due to the yellow cards they have received so far in the current competition. Whilst the French centre-back has two yellow cards to his name, the Austrian has as many as four (suspension applies after three or five yellow cards).
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"It’s a logical possibility at the moment": Will two FC Bayern Munich stars not feature at all against Atalanta Bergamo?
If both were to pick up another yellow card against Atalanta and Bayern Munich were to secure their place in the quarter-finals at the same time, they would be suspended for a potential tie against Manchester City or Real Madrid.
At the press conference ahead of the match against Bergamo, Kompany made it clear that he would prefer not to let it come to that: “At the moment, it’s certainly a logical consideration,” he replied when asked whether Upamecano and Laimer would be more likely to start on the bench to avoid taking any risks.
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Kompany: "In this situation, you don't really have a choice"
"In this situation, you don’t really have a choice. Who wouldn’t consider it? It is simply the way it is. The fact is, if they pick up a yellow card tomorrow, they’ll be suspended for the next match. But if it’s necessary, then so be it. There’s no need to overthink it," said the manager of the German record champions.
Kompany did not specify who might come into the team in place of Upamecano and Laimer. Min-Jae Kim has repeatedly stepped in at centre-back, and the South Korean could start alongside Jonathan Tah. Laimer was last used as a left-back; following Alphonso Davies’ injury, Tom Bischof would likely be the first choice there.
Munich are in an excellent position going into the second leg anyway. A week ago, Kompany’s team beat the Italians 6-1, so elimination would be nothing short of a minor miracle. In the quarter-finals, Real Madrid would in all likelihood be waiting, having also won their first leg against Man City comfortably by a 3-0 margin.
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Wednesday, 18 March 9 pm FC Bayern v Atalanta (Champions League) Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)