Kevin De Bruyne’s spell in Italy may last just one season. Napoli are well aware that they have an international-class player in their squad; however, his continued stay with the club could be hampered by the frequent injury problems that are affecting his time in Serie A. Over the coming months, the Belgian midfielder’s condition will be monitored by the medical staff and Antonio Conte; at the end of the season, assessments will be made together with the management and the club to decide whether to continue the partnership or terminate it early, ahead of the contract’s natural expiry date in June 2027 (with an option for 2028).





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