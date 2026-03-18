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CM grafica inter ricci
Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter’s CFO Ricci explains the club’s expansion strategy: “A new stadium and a global brand to take us into Europe’s top 10. Inter is like PSG. Oaktree is investing – forget about cost-cutting.”

More than Beppe Marotta – who has been confirmed and promoted to the role of President and head of a sporting department that remains competitive – the real new face in Inter’s management since the Oaktree fund became the club’s sole owner has been Giorgio Ricci, the new Chief Revenue Officer since November 2024, who has returned to the Nerazzurri after his spell from 2012 to 2024 and many years spent at Juventus.


In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the head of the Nerazzurri’s finance department outlined the international growth strategy the club has embarked upon, covering sponsorship deals, contracts and the stadium.

The ultimate goal is set for 2031 when, with the planned opening of the new stadium, the club based in Viale della Liberazione aims to establish itself firmly in Europe’s top 10.




  • Inter are top of the table in Italy

    "I’ve returned to a club I already knew, but which I’ve found to be profoundly different. There are great prospects, great ambitions, and a solid ownership group with a clear vision and the determination to develop the club.


    I joined at the start of a season which, whilst not resulting in trophies, was of great strategic importance, showcasing Inter throughout the year right up to the final on the most important global stage available to us today: the Champions League. And our participation in the Club World Cup has enabled us to develop a plan for our presence and engagement in a strategic market such as the American one.


    I am delighted to be working within an organisation that has taken the lead in the domestic market and which, therefore, also bears the responsibility of promoting Italian football across Europe and the world."

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  • Inter must look to the world

    “Since the pandemic, year after year, Inter has evolved under stable leadership and with consistent results, and has managed to grow by focusing on the areas where it had the most room for improvement.


    What matters is realising that, for an elite football club like Inter, looking to the wider world is not a whim but a duty: it is the only path that can ensure sustainability and keep the virtuous circle going.


    We must preserve our local fanbase, that solid bond with supporters in the domestic market. But at the same time, we cannot ignore globalisation.”

  • TICKET PRICES

    "At San Siro, we have implemented a series of initiatives designed to maximise the value of our current asset. Setting aside our European campaign, which can vary from season to season, we have recorded exceptional figures, both in terms of attendance and revenue.


    The issue of price increases is more complex. On the one hand, we have optimised the management of unsold tickets, with the support of technological tools, in order to achieve the highest possible occupancy; on the other hand, we have adopted a flexible approach to our offering, proposing different rates and packages depending on the time and usage, just like any entertainment or travel service."

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  • THE NEW STADIUM

    "The increase in business associated with a new stadium stems primarily from the expansion of service-related areas. It is clear that this enhances the overall spectator experience, as restaurants, shops and the museum are for everyone, but the main focus is on expanding the premium seating area, which will rise to 15% of capacity, compared to the current 3–4%. In a stadium with just over 70,000 seats, just over 10,000 will be dedicated to hospitality areas. Revenue growth will also come from naming rights."

  • INTER, JUST LIKE PSG

    "We must focus on our development plan, fully aware that the driving force comes from the exposure offered by the Champions League. This year our run came to an early end, but what matters most is maintaining a consistent presence: consistently qualifying for the Champions League is more important than reaching the final in a single year. We have a strong brand; we must capitalise on this, whilst striving to preserve its unique positioning.


    Take the case of PSG, which, like us, does not benefit from a major boost from the domestic market. Inter and PSG boast the same global audience figures. If we compare our Champions League audience figures with those of the clubs ahead of us in terms of revenue, the gap is minimal.

  • MONETISING CONTRACTS

    "We are hampered by the lack of a platform that guarantees weekly access to an audience far wider than the Italian one. That is the gap between the Premier League and Serie A.


    It is true that there are other metrics linked to the ability to engage fans, but when it comes to determining the value of sponsorship deals, what counts above all is the domestic league’s ability to achieve global reach, because only the domestic league can guarantee frequent and intensive exposure.


    Moreover, it should be noted that in the Champions League, a club can display three brands on the shirt (main sponsor, kit sponsor and sleeve sponsor) and on the training kit. Everything else lacks visibility. Serie A performs well domestically, but it does not offer us an adequate international audience. This prevents us from accessing certain types of budgets for sponsorship contracts."

  • +10% IN REVENUE

    "Last year, thanks to our sporting achievements, we reached a peak: for the first time, two key revenue streams – stadium revenue and sponsorship – each exceeded the 100 million mark.

    We have sought to engage organisations that not only bring financial investment but are also partners with whom we can elevate the level of brand association: the agreements with BYD, Red Bull, Budweiser and Coca-Cola are a step in this direction.

    This is a season of consolidation, in which we have aimed to bring the variable component achieved in 2024–25 into the base figure. Excluding results, the increase is over 10% for the new contracts."

  • OAKTREE INVESTS: "IT'S ABOUT MORE THAN JUST COST-CUTTING"

    "Apart from the stadium, investments of around €100 million have been planned to upgrade the training centres. This is important not only for enhancing the club’s property portfolio, but also with a view to partnerships.

    We will continue to invest in the brand to increase our international profile, with a strong focus on the North American market, as well as strengthening our presence in regions where Inter is already well-established, namely the Middle East and the Far East.

    The owners are very keen on commercial growth and have given the go-ahead for a series of investments in the brand, digital and content. So much for cost-cutting."

  • AIMING FOR THE EUROPEAN TOP 10

    "We need to stay in the European top ten, bearing in mind that there are currently six Premier League clubs ahead of us. With the investments coming in over the next few years, particularly with the new stadium, the aim is to establish ourselves permanently among the top 10 clubs in terms of revenue."

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