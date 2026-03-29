Marcus Thuram has made his mark and sent a message to France and Inter ahead of the season’s finale, which will lead up to the 2026 World Cup. The Nerazzurri striker, selected in the starting line-up by France manager Didier Deschamps forthe friendly against Colombia, scored the second goal with a header, ending a goal drought for the national team that had lasted since 18 November 2023, the date of a resounding 14-0 victory in Gibraltar.
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Inter, keep an eye on Thuram: he’s found his form with the national team. A goal and an assist against Colombia in a friendly have ended a goal drought that had lasted since 2023
THE GOAL, THEN THE ASSIST
41st minute of the first half: Akliouche breaks down the right, crosses into the box where Thuram – left criminally unmarked by the Colombian centre-backs – rises highest to beat goalkeeper Montero, who had come off his line poorly, and makes it 2-0 with the ball hitting the crossbar before going in. Doué had opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.
In the 56th minute, Doué also provided the assist for his second goal, playing a low ball in from the right for the PSG starlet to arrive and complete his brace.
THURAM'S SEASON
Having mentioned his goal drought for the national team, things aren’t looking too good for the former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker at Inter either: Lautaro Martinez’s injury has left the Nerazzurri’s attack in tatters, Thuram hasn’t scored for the club since the 5-0 win at Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia on 8 February, and his 2026 tally stands at 3 goals and 3 assists in 17 matches across all competitions so far.
Looking at the season as a whole, Thuram has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 Serie A appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist in 9 Champions League appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 Coppa Italia appearances, and 1 goal in 1 Super Cup appearance. In total, that makes 12 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances for Inter in the 2025/26 season.