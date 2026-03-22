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Chivu Allegri Conte 2025 26Calciomercato
Gabriele Stragapede

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Inter can’t seem to win anymore, keeping the Scudetto race wide open: a comparison of the fixtures, because Napoli and Milan still have a chance. But Chivu has the edge

The chances of each of the three teams winning the Scudetto at the end of the season.

Inter can’t seem to win anymore.

It seems coincidental, but March will end – due to the international break, during which Gattuso’s Italy will also be competing for a place at the upcoming World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico – without a single victory for the Nerazzurri side led by Cristian Chivu (although, due to his suspension from the previous matchday, Kolarov was present as head coach at the Franchi stadium that evening): indeed, following the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals against Como, came defeat in the Derby against Milan and two consecutive 1-1 draws, first at home against Atalanta and then away against Fiorentina.

A statistic that shows just how wide open the race for the Scudetto is, now more than ever.

  • INTER'S CRISIS IN A FIGURE

    There is one statistic that stands out regarding this Inter side: among the top seven teams in the Serie A table, the Nerazzurri are the side that have dropped the most points – as reported by DAZN – whilst leading, having dropped a staggering 12 points.

    It is a fact, it is true, and a rather cold statistic, but one that bears witness to the poor run of form for the club based in Viale della Liberazione which – like it or not – is keeping the Scudetto ambitions of both Milan and Napoli alive and intact, given that the table shows Inter are six points clear of the Rossoneri and seven points clear of the Partenopei.

    A significant lead, but not insurmountable.

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  • NOT INTER'S BEST MOMENT

    The break probably comes at just the right time for Inter: Kolarov also told DAZN in the post-match interview that this isn’t the best of times for the Nerazzurri. Against Fiorentina, Esposito gave them an early lead, but subsequently the Viale della Liberazione side were unable to see the game through as they once would have done, conceding ground, space and confidence to the Viola, who were able to find a way to equalise.

    In this sense, the psychological aspect is crucial, if not decisive: zero wins this month and the possibility that the spectre of a Scudetto lost in the final stretch might reappear in the thoughts and minds of the Nerazzurri players (something that has already happened with Pioli’s Milan first and Conte’s Napoli later).

    Nothing should be underestimated: confidence must be regained, and the international break may also bring with it the return of key players such as captain Lautaro Martinez. The next league fixture will be crucial in this regard.

  • THE ADVANTAGE IN THE NEXT ROUND

    To call a home fixture against a Roma side in fine form and fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League a ‘home advantage’ is perhaps not entirely accurate. But the focus, in reality, should shift from Easter Sunday to Easter Monday: Inter will play first, on Sunday evening, and then can sit back and enjoy Napoli v Milan on Monday evening, at 8.45 pm, live from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

    Whatever happens, at least one of the two Scudetto contenders will drop points on the next matchday and fall further behind – or, at best, maintain their position – behind Inter at the top of the Serie A table.

    For this reason, matchday 31 is absolutely decisive, one way or another, for the outcome of the Scudetto race.

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  • NAPOLI BELIEVE IN THEMSELVES

    But with Inter having dropped a few points in their last three matches, there are two rivals keen to close the gap further, who are set to face off on Easter Monday to see who will truly emerge as Inter’s main challenger.

    Let’s start with Napoli. Manager Antonio Conte has been clear on this point: “We’ve held our own over these seven months; now we must qualify for the Champions League, but we know other teams want to do the same. No one should stop us from looking ahead; today we’ve put a bit of pressure on those ahead of us.”

    Conte’s mission is summed up in that final sentence: putting pressure on those ahead. The Azzurri manager still believes in aScudetto comeback and has two key factors to rely on: the return of injured players and the fixture list.

    Following the return of De Bruyne and Anguissa, the Salento-born manager expects Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo to be 100% fit, as well as Lobotka – all key players for the Neapolitans’ line-up. And then there is the fixture list, which suggests that, after Milan, the toughest challenges lie in matches against Lazio, Bologna and Como. A run of fixtures that sees the Neapolitans as favourites – at least on paper – in most of the games and ready to claw back a few more points from those Nerazzurri who seem to have lost some of their confidence.

  • MILAN IS THERE

    And then there’s Milan.

    Massimiliano Allegri was more cautious after the win over Torino: “We came up against a good Torino side and forced the play too much; it wasn’t easy after the first-half draw. We’re nearing the end of the season and we need to focus on winning and improving our league position. We’re looking over our shoulders; it’s one fewer win towards our main objective.”

    The Livorno-born manager’s approach to tactics and communication remains unchanged: the ultimate goal is a return to the Champions League. But, as things stand, the table shows Milan are six points adrift and have regained some confidence in the match against Torino, following the defeat at the Olimpico against Lazio which seemed to have undermined the Rossoneri’s confidence.

    The Rossoneri’s fixture list isn’t exactly straightforward, given the matches against Napoli on Easter Monday and Juventus at the end of April, but apart from Atalanta, the Milan side have a run of fixtures on paper that are within their reach, with the chance to capitalise on any further slip-ups by Inter.

    The pitch will provide the answer, but the Scudetto race is more open than ever after this 30th round of the league.

  • INTER'S FIXTURE LIST

    On 5 April 2026 at 8.45 pm in Serie A against Roma (Inter v Roma)

    On 12 April 2026 at 8.45 pm in Serie A against Como (Como v Inter)

    On 17/04/2026 at 20:45 in Serie A against Cagliari (Inter - Cagliari)

    On 21/04/2026 at 21:00 in the Coppa Italia against Como (Inter - Como)

    On 26/04/2026 at 18:00 in Serie A against Torino (Torino v Inter)

    On 3 May 2026 at 3.00 pm in Serie A against Parma (Inter - Parma)

    10 May 2026 at 3.00 pm in Serie A against Lazio (Lazio v Inter)

    On 17 May 2026 at 3.00 pm in Serie A against Verona (Inter - Verona)

    On 24 May 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Bologna (Bologna v Inter)

  • MILAN'S FIXTURES

    On 6 April 2026 at 8.45 pm in Serie A against Napoli (Napoli v Milan)

    On 11 April 2026 at 6.00 pm in Serie A against Udinese (Milan v Udinese)

    On 19/04/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Verona (Verona v Milan)

    On 26/04/2026 at 20:45 in Serie A against Juventus (Milan - Juventus)

    On 3 May 2026 at 3.00 pm in Serie A against Sassuolo (Sassuolo v Milan)

    On 10 May 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Atalanta (Milan - Atalanta)

    On 17/05/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Genoa (Genoa - Milan)

    On 24 May 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Cagliari (Milan - Cagliari)

  • NAPOLI'S FIXTURES

    On 6 April 2026 at 8.45 pm in Serie A against Milan (Napoli v Milan)

    12 April 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Parma (Parma v Napoli)

    On 18/04/2026 at 18:00 in Serie A against Lazio (Napoli v Lazio)

    On 24/04/2026 at 20:45 in Serie A against Cremonese (Napoli - Cremonese)

    On 3 May 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Como (Como v Napoli)

    On 10/05/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Bologna (Napoli - Bologna)

    On 17 May 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Pisa (Pisa v Napoli)

    On 24 May 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Udinese (Napoli v Udinese)