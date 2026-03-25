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Inter, Calhanoglu: "Juventus and Barcelona wanted me. Chivu gives everyone a chance; it was different with Inzaghi"

Inter
Transfers
H. Calhanoglu
Serie A
C. Chivu
S. Inzaghi
AC Milan
Barcelona
Juventus
LaLiga

The Turkish midfielder talks about the switch from Inzaghi to Chivu and reveals some behind-the-scenes transfer news.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu on Cristian Chivu’s arrival as Inter manager: “With him, there are opportunities for everyone. It was different with Inzaghi.”


The Nerazzurri midfielder spoke to KAFA Sports and, in conversation with the Turkish YouTube channel’s correspondents, touched on various topics, from his move from Milan to Inter to the changes faced by the club based on Viale della Liberazione this summer.


In particular, the change on the bench, with the departure of Simone Inzaghi and the arrival of Cristian Chivu.

  • FROM CHIVU TO INZAGHI

    On this very subject, Calhanoglu emphasises how quickly the team adapted to the Romanian manager:


    “Chivu was already coaching Inter’s Primavera side; we’d sometimes play practice matches against his team. When he started working with us, the squad accepted him very quickly. He also played for Inter, and that’s undoubtedly an advantage. He gives everyone a chance, even the younger players. It was different with Inzaghi; he has more experience. They have two distinct philosophies.”

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  • FROM INTER TO MILAN

    The Turkish midfielder admits that moving from Milan to Inter "was a difficult step" and explains how he managed the transition:


    “First of all, you have to prove your worth and show you’re in good shape. And then there are the fans – you have to convince them that you’ll always give 100 per cent. My first match went well, though; I scored and provided an assist. I was genuinely excited about that game; it was a new experience – let’s call it a turning point in my career.”

  • THE EVOLUTION OF THE PLAYMAKER

    Calhanoglu has switched roles at Inter, moving from attacking midfielder to central playmaker:


    “When I arrived,” he tells KAFA Sports, “Marcelo Brozovic was playing in that position and we often played together. After he left, the manager was thinking about how to reorganise that role and so he told me he wanted to give me a try. I accepted because the position was different, but not by much.”


    There were a few differences, however:


    “Of course, I might be further away from the box, but I have greater control over the game. I play a role that’s both attacking and defensive; I like helping the team. My game has changed; I like taking on new challenges.”

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  • RELATIONSHIPS WITH FELLOW STUDENTS

    The Turkish midfielder then goes on to describe his relationship with his teammates:


    “Honestly, I get on well with everyone, but particularly with Manuel Akanji, Yann Sommer, Marcus Thuram, Denzel Dumfries and Yann Bisseck.”


    However, he has a special bond with Akanji:


    "Yes, because he speaks German and our children all go to the same school. But Denzel Dumfries is also very fond of Turks."

  • "There were Juventus and Barcelona"

    Calhanoglu speaks again about his departure from the Rossoneri when his contract expired: "We waited until the very last moment for Milan to make an offer to renew my contract, but it never came."


    The Turkish player reveals the background:


    "At that point, my agent came to me and said there was an offer from Barcelona and Juventus were also interested."


    Then, however, Inter came in:


    "At the very last moment. Inzaghi was calling us constantly; he really wanted me. At that moment I asked myself: 'But how can I go from Milan to Inter?'. My agent said: 'Sleep on it, then when you wake up give me a call. I accepted".


    And without anyone’s input:


    "It was my decision. When I told my family, they accepted it."