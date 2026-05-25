'I haven't been perfect' - Arne Slot admits to not making 'right decisions' at Liverpool as he describes dismal season in one word

The Reds' season concluded with a whimper rather than a bang, as a 1-1 draw against Brentford underlined the inconsistencies that plagued their title defence. Speaking after the final whistle, Slot was surprisingly open about his own failings throughout the year, acknowledging that the transition following a successful previous era had been fraught with difficulty.

"Not what I would have loved us to achieve this season before we started but taking everything into account, what has happened to us this season, I'm happy that we've qualified for the Champions League," Slot said.

"We, I, haven't been perfect, but I would have answered this question exactly the same in the year we won the league because as a manager you can never be perfect, a player can never be perfect. But all the decisions I've made throughout the whole season has been only with one idea, and that's being very well prepared.

"Not every decision can be the right one so it would be stupid for me to sit here and say all the decisions I've made were the right ones. But before I made them, it felt every time they were the right ones to make. But a lot of times I didn't even have to make decisions or choices."



