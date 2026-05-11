While Rodriguez's career seems set to continue, it remains to be seen where. His contract with Minnesota was only through the first half of the MLS season and the midfielder looks set to join up with Colombia's national team early to begin World Cup preparations.

"Next week, I’ll be with them," Rodriguez said. "Obviously, I want to think about what’s coming up. I'm at a certain age, and I have to think about everything that is coming, which I think will be good. Day to day, I train well. I take good care of my body, and if they give me 30, 40 minutes or the whole match, I have to be ready."

Apple TV and The Athletic reported that Rodriguez will play his final game with Minnesota United against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.