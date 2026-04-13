"I can’t believe it. Tottenham look like they’re heading for relegation," said Carragher, warning that their rivals in the battle to stay up had "more to offer". The Londoners now occupy 18th place—their first relegation zone appearance in 17 years—after 32 of 38 matchdays. Despite sitting just two points above the drop zone, 15th-placed Leeds United, 16th-placed Nottingham Forest and 17th-placed West Ham United have all been picking up points more consistently lately.

Spurs have not won in the Premier League since late December, a run of 111 days that will stretch to 125 when they host Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday. Against Sunderland, Carragher saw an “even worse performance” than in the preceding weeks and highlighted the meagre tally of 0.15 expected goals in the second half. Yet new coach Roberto De Zerbi—the third manager at Spurs this season after Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor—was supposed to turn things around.

In the crucial weeks ahead, they still face bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers and rivals Leeds United, among others. Yet Carragher believes that, in their current form, Spurs would have “no chance” even against the Wolves. “On paper, the run-in looks kind to Tottenham,” Carragher added. “But they [Spurs] are terrible right now; they’re an easy opponent for anyone.”