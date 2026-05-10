Huge injury concern for Arsenal & England! Ben White limps out of West Ham clash in first half with World Cup just a month away

The injury occurred midway through the first half following a robust challenge involving West Ham's Crysencio Summerville. White immediately appeared to be in significant distress, clutching his left knee as the Arsenal medical team rushed onto the pitch to provide treatment.

Despite attempting to run off the knock, the 28-year-old was unable to continue and eventually hobbled toward the tunnel in the 28th minute.

The sight of one of the Premier League's most consistent performers leaving the field so early caused visible tension among the Arsenal coaching staff, who are currently locked in a fierce battle with Manchester City for the domestic crown.