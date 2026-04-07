The Brazilian Football Confederation is impressed with Carlo Ancelotti’s work and has sought to demonstrate its confidence in the Italian manager in recent weeks by renewing his contract as head coach of the Seleção. Pending the official announcement, the news was first reported by the Brazilian branch of ESPN, which also revealed some details and background information regarding the new agreement between Ancelotti and Brazil.
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How much does Ancelotti earn following his contract renewal with Brazil: his manager’s salary and the details of his new contract
DETAILS AND FIGURES OF THE AGREEMENT
According to reports, the manager’s salary will remain at €10 million a year, the same figure agreed previously; however, the terms of the new contract will change, as it will be split into two parts: the initial agreement will be for two years, at the end of which an automatic renewal – the details of which have already been agreed – will come into effect, lasting a further two years, so that it runs until the 2030 World Cup. As for the coaching staff, the salaries of Ancelotti’s assistants will increase at the coach’s specific request, which the federation has agreed to.
BRAZIL AT THE WORLD CUP AND THE NEYMAR CASE
Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil have been drawn in Group C for the 2026 World Cup, alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, with all three matches to be played in the United States (the rest of the tournament is split between Canada and Mexico). Having taken charge of the Seleçao last May, he secured qualification for the tournament a month later thanks to a decisive 1-0 victory over Paraguay, and in pre-World Cup friendlies he beat Croatia and lost to France. It remains to be seen how he will manage Neymar, whose omission from the squad for the recent home friendlies has become a major talking point. His participation in the World Cup remains in doubt.