"He's my favourite player to play with!" Liverpool FC star Florian Wirtz names his favourite teammate

In an interview with TNT Sports, Liverpool FC striker Hugo Ekitike raved about teammate Florian Wirtz, who he said would make his life on Merseyside "easier".
"In this team, he's the player I most enjoy playing with," said Ekitike about the German international. "I like the other players too, but when you're a striker and you have a number 10 who understands football so well and wants to play the same way you do, it makes things easier."
While Ekitike moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Reds for £85 million before the season, Wirtz joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £105 million. And if the Frenchman has his way, the two have a lot to achieve together.
"I told him that we can achieve great things if we play together. When he gives me the ball, I give it back, and then something happens," said Ekitike. "I really enjoy playing with him and know that he’s a player who can provide me with plenty of assists throughout the season. It’s good to have a player like that by your side, someone who makes you shine."
Wirtz repeatedly criticised at Liverpool
These words must be music to Wirtz's ears, given that he has repeatedly faced criticism at Liverpool and has not yet been able to fully live up to the high expectations placed on him since his move to England.
So far, the German international has contributed six goals and eight assists for the Reds in 37 competitive matches, and his contract runs until 2030. Ekitike, meanwhile, has scored 16 goals in 39 competitive matches, and his contract runs until 2031.
Florian Wirtz: Performance data 2025/26
Competition Matches Goals Assists Premier League 25 4 3 Champions League 8 1 3 FA Cup 3 1 1 Community Shield 1 - 1