Jurgen Klopp reveals he's a fan of ex-Brighton striker who had public spat with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann

"He’s worked hard for his success," said Klopp, adding: "I like the way he plays." The current Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull was referring to Undav’s unconventional career path, as he never attended a youth academy and only found his way into professional football via SV Meppen.

After spells with Union Saint-Gilloise and Brighton & Hove Albion, he moved to VfB in 2024. Now 29, he burst onto the scene, impressing during a one-year loan before becoming the club’s record signing. This term he leads all German attackers with 37 goal contributions (24 goals, 13 assists). Yet he has not been handed a starting berth for the World Cup.

Instead, he is confined to a substitute role under Nagelsmann. The 2-1 win against Ghana during the March training camp therefore sparked a nationwide debate about the national coach’s handling of Undav. Although the VfB striker had scored the late winner, the 38-year-old publicly criticised him.