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Nino Duit

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Harry Kane is out of the picture; a long-term substitute comes to mind: FC Bayern Munich, ratings and player-by-player reviews for the second leg against Atalanta Bergamo

Following their 6-1 thrashing in the first leg, FC Bayern Munich beat Atalanta Bergamo 4-1 at home, thereby comfortably securing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals. Individual player ratings for the FCB squad.

Given the comfortable situation going into the match, manager Vincent Kompany, as expected, made extensive changes to the line-up. Fortunately for him, he still had Harry Kane – who had been carrying a slight knock recently – up his sleeve; Kane put Bayern Munich ahead from the penalty spot (25’) – though, unusually, only at the second attempt! 

After the break, Kane (54'), Lennart Karl (56') and Luis Diaz (70') added to the tally, before Lazar Samardzic scored a consolation goal for Atalanta (85'). In the quarter-finals, Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid: first away on 7 or 8 April, with the return leg in Munich a week later.

Click here for the match report.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, ratings: Jonas Urbig

    He recovered in time after suffering a concussion in the first leg and stood in flawlessly for first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was himself injured. Shortly before half-time, Urbig made a superb save to deny Mario Pasalic from close range. Powerless to prevent the goal. Rating: 2.5.

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  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Player Ratings: Josip Stanisic

    His next attacking display down the right wing. Stanisic set up Kane’s goal to make it 2–0 with a composed pass. Rating: 2.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, ratings: Min-Jae Kim

    Stepped into the starting line-up in place of Dayot Upamecano, who was already on a yellow card. Showed some minor technical flaws, but was very strong physically. On the goal conceded, Kim lost sight of the scorer, Lazar Samardzic. Rating: 3.

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  • FC Bayern München v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Player Ratings: Jonathan Tah

    Explained things clearly on several occasions. Grade: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Ratings: Tom Bischof

    Like Upamecano, Konrad Laimer was also facing a suspension for a yellow card, so Bischof played at left-back. He was far less noticeable than Stanisic. His corner kicks lacked precision. Rating: 3.5.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Ratings: Aleksandar Pavlovic

    The playmaker in central midfield also made his presence felt in the opposition’s penalty area. In the 15th minute, Pavlovic saw his promising long-range shot saved. Rating: 3.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Player ratings: Leon Goretzka

    Solid performance, but he did make a few sloppy passes. Rating: 3.5.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Referee: Lennart Karl

    Word got out in the afternoon that national coach Julian Nagelsmann was set to call him up to the DFB squad for the first time. Karl was understandably fired up for his evening performance. At first, some of his feints, step-overs and shots were still a bit too aimless. After the break, however, Karl found the necessary precision: he set up the second goal, scored the third himself and set up Diaz’s fourth with an outstanding pass from his own half. Rating: 1.5.

  • FC Bayern München v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Ratings: Raphael Guerreiro

    Ah, he’s still around too! For the first time in two months, the long-term substitute was back in the starting line-up – and reminded everyone of his quality with a fine performance. Guerreiro was involved in almost every dangerous move in the first half, including setting up the penalty. In the 17th minute, he received a round of applause when he skilfully saved a pass that was actually too long from going out of play. In the 52nd minute, Guerreiro missed a good chance to shoot, then his performance dipped slightly. Rating: 2.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Notes: Luis Diaz

    He was sent off with a second yellow card in the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, and was Munich’s least prominent attacking player for much of the game against Atalanta. But then Diaz finally stepped up: he set up the third goal and scored the fourth himself with a lob. Rating: 2.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Ratings: Harry Kane

    With Neuer and Kimmich absent, Kane wore the captain’s armband, which was unusual. Another unusual occurrence was that Kane missed a penalty. However, Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello had come off his line too early, so the penalty was retaken and Kane scored at the second attempt. Incidentally, he had won the penalty himself after his shot was blocked by a hand. For the second goal, Kane first controlled the ball superbly before firing it into the net with full force. He also impressed, as usual, in his role as a deep-lying playmaker. Rating: 1.

  • FC Bayern v Atalanta Bergamo, Ratings: Substitutes

    Deniz Ofli: Came on for Pavlovic in the 55th minute, making his competitive debut for FC Bayern – and made an immediate impact. Less than two minutes after coming on, the 18-year-old left-back won the ball and set up the third goal. Rating: 2.5.

    Nicolas Jackson: Replaced Kane as part of a triple substitution in the 72nd minute. No rating.

    Serge Gnabry: Came on for Bischof. No rating.

    Filip Pavic: The centre-back made his competitive debut for FC Bayern at the age of 16. No rating.

    Hiroki Ito: Came on for Guerreiro shortly before the end. No rating.

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