Harry Kane blasted by Wayne Rooney for bizarrely hailing 'amazing defending' in nine-goal thriller between PSG & Bayern Munich

Kane, who converted a first-half penalty, bizarrely praised the defending quality of the night despite nine goals flying into the nets at the Parc des Princes.

The match was the first time in Champions League history that both teams scored four or more goals in a semi-final fixture. Kane, however, remained adamant that the quality of the attackers simply overshadowed the work of the defenders. "Even though there was nine goals scored, there was some amazing defending out there," the England captain told Amazon Prime. "You've got the best players in the world. The best attackers, the best defenders. Of course, sometimes the attackers are going to come out on top and show their quality. When you go back and look at the centre-halves playing in midfield, in attack sometimes, out wide against the wingers, credit to them. It's really hard. I thought they were outstanding."