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Harry Kane blasted by Wayne Rooney for bizarrely hailing 'amazing defending' in nine-goal thriller between PSG & Bayern Munich
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Kane defends 'outstanding' centre-halves after goal-fest
Kane, who converted a first-half penalty, bizarrely praised the defending quality of the night despite nine goals flying into the nets at the Parc des Princes.
The match was the first time in Champions League history that both teams scored four or more goals in a semi-final fixture. Kane, however, remained adamant that the quality of the attackers simply overshadowed the work of the defenders. "Even though there was nine goals scored, there was some amazing defending out there," the England captain told Amazon Prime. "You've got the best players in the world. The best attackers, the best defenders. Of course, sometimes the attackers are going to come out on top and show their quality. When you go back and look at the centre-halves playing in midfield, in attack sometimes, out wide against the wingers, credit to them. It's really hard. I thought they were outstanding."
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Rooney bites back
Rooney, speaking as a pundit on Amazon Prime, was having none of it. "I love Harry Kane. But, there's no way he can be praising his defenders," the Manchester United and England icon said. "Maybe because they are his team-mates. He's trying to give them a bit of confidence for next week. The defending from both teams was really bad. If he's being honest."
He argued that the high-scoring nature of the game was a symptom of a modern coaching trend and a lack of leadership on the pitch. "You don't hear defenders communicating anymore," Rooney added. "You used to hear Jamie Carragher screaming at his defenders for Liverpool. It used to annoy me, but it got his full-backs back in. You don't get that level of communication now. That's as a result of the coaching."
'Immature' approaches called out
The former England captain also questioned the tactical approach of managers Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany during the chaotic encounter. "Luis Enrique is a top coach so when they get the advantage of 5-2, I think he should have said 'let's shut up shop and get behind the ball'. But they went for more goals and Vincent Kompany has got a very attack-minded team. We saw some immature defending, which is crazy," Rooney concluded.
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Carragher & Henry defend 'risk-taking' giants
While Rooney was focused on the defensive lapses, other pundits chose to celebrate the sheer quality of the attacking play. Carragher, speaking on CBS Sports, suggested that even perfect defending might not have been enough to stop the world-class forwards on display. "When I remember the goals, it wasn't like there was a goalkeeper howler or something stupid defensively, it felt like the goals were just great goals," the former Liverpool defender said. "It wasn't like defenders made a fool of themselves. The attacking play was that high it was almost impossible to stop the goals."
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry joined the chorus of praise for the entertainment value: "We've been talking a lot about teams who don't take enough risks. Tonight we had plenty of risk. If we have our defensive hats on, you might go crazy with what you saw tonight. But I don't care. People have been complaining football is boring. That game was not boring. It was just crazy at times."