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Guillermo Ochoa set for historic sixth World Cup, but will Obed Vargas and Julian Quiñones make the cut? - Predicting Mexico’s World Cup roster

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J. Aguirre
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GOAL makes its predictions for Mexico's World Cup squad as Javier Aguirre weighs Ochoa's history chase, rising stars, injury concerns and late roster battles.

Mexico’s national team officially began their World Cup preparations on May 6, when 20 Liga MX-based players reported to the Centro de Alto Rendimiento for a mini pre-tournament camp. Twelve of them already appear to have their places secured. The rest represent something just as important: the first layer of the generation expected to shape El Tri beyond 2026.

But Mexico rarely do things quietly.

With Javier Aguirre preparing for his third World Cup as Mexico manager - a distinction few coaches in international soccer can claim - the opening stage of this process has already carried tension, uncertainty, and a familiar sense of improvisation. Hours before camp officially began, questions remained over whether some players would be allowed to participate in CONCACAF Champions Cup matches, forcing Aguirre to address the situation publicly.

For Aguirre, though, May 6 represented the true start of Mexico’s World Cup journey. He spoke about the excitement and responsibility surrounding the first group of players reporting to camp, but also made one thing clear: any player who failed to join the squad would be putting his World Cup place at risk. He also thanked Liga MX clubs such as Chivas and Toluca for honoring their agreement to release players despite the ongoing playoffs.

Fourteen players based in Europe and abroad will eventually complete the final roster. But with this version of El Tri, nothing feels entirely settled. Mexico enter the tournament with veterans chasing one more defining moment, young players trying to force their way into the picture, unresolved injury concerns, and perhaps the most open internal competition the national team has seen in years.

While Mexico released their provisional roster this week, who will ultimately make the final 26-man roster? GOAL makes its prediction on what El Tri's squad will look like.

  • Mexico v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    GOALKEEPERS

    GOAL’s picks:Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo
    In the mix:The three mentioned are considered locks at this point in the calendar.

    The clearest sign that Raul Rangel is leading the race to become Mexico’s starting goalkeeper came in March, when Aguirre trusted him in friendlies against Portugal and Belgium. Since returning to the national team, Aguirre and his staff have prioritized finding a younger goalkeeper who can handle the ball at his feet and survive the demands of modern international soccer. At 26, Rangel is no longer just a bet for the future. He is increasingly viewed as Mexico’s present - and perhaps the face of another World Cup cycle after 2026.

    Then there is Guillermo Ochoa, who continues to occupy his own place in Mexican football history. If selected, Ochoa would appear at his sixth World Cup, extending one of the most remarkable international careers the sport has seen. His role, however, feels different now. Mexico no longer needs him to save everything on the field. It needs him to steady a locker room preparing for the weight of a home World Cup. Many players in this squad will experience that pressure for the first time. Few understand it better than Ochoa.

    Carlos Acevedo appears to have secured the final goalkeeper spot largely because of unfortunate circumstances. Luis Angel Malagon’s serious Achilles injury reshaped the depth chart and opened the door for Acevedo to re-enter the conversation.

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    DEFENDERS

    GOAL’s picks:Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Mateo Chavez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez
    In the mix:Rodrigo Huescas, Richard Ledezma, Everardo Lopez, Julian Araujo

    At the heart of Mexico’s defense, the partnership between Johan Vasquez and Cesar Montes increasingly feels untouchable. Both defenders come from Sonora, and together they have become the emotional backbone of Aguirre’s structure. Vasquez brings calm distribution and timing. Montes offers physicality, presence, and leadership. More importantly, they fit naturally together - something Mexico has spent years trying to rediscover since the prime years of Rafa Marquez and Hector Moreno.

    On the left, Jesus Gallardo is quietly preparing to accomplish something rare in modern Mexican football: starting at three consecutive World Cups without ever building a European club career. Gallardo has spent his entire professional journey in Liga MX, yet he continues to survive every managerial transition because of his reliability. In many ways, he represents an older version of El Tri’s pathway - one built entirely at home.

    The uncertainty sits on the margins. Rodrigo Huescas and Julian Araujo remain under close observation as they recover from injuries, and neither is fully out of contention. Richard Ledezma and Everardo Lopez appear more aligned with Mexico’s future than its present, but strong Liga MX playoff performances could still force Aguirre into difficult late decisions if depth becomes a concern.

  • United States v Mexico - Gold Cup 2025: FinalGetty Images Sport

    MIDFIELDERS

    GOAL’s picks:Erik Lira, Brian Gutierrez, Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Edson Alvarez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Obed Vargas, Orbelin Pineda, Marcel Ruiz
    In the mix:Luis Chavez

    No part of the roster better reflects Aguirre’s balancing act than midfield. The integrations of Alvaro Fidalgo and Obed Vargas have accelerated his ability to define the core of the squad before the World Cup. For Mexico, having two midfielders competing in LALIGA represents more than prestige. It reflects a program trying to reconnect with technical control and tactical flexibility after years of inconsistency.

    Alongside Edson Alvarez, Erik Lira, and Luis Romo, Aguirre now has several midfielders capable of dropping into a back three, changing the shape mid-match, and protecting defensive transitions. That versatility matters. At a World Cup, especially one played under the pressure Mexico will face at home, control can disappear quickly.

    The rise of Brian Gutierrez has become one of the most important stories of Mexico’s cycle. His 2026 has unfolded like a breakthrough film: flashes of creativity, confidence, and maturity arriving exactly when Mexico needed new attacking ideas. Gutierrez increasingly looks prepared for major international nights, offering the unpredictability and playmaking Mexico has lacked in recent tournaments.

    Marcel Ruiz’s situation may ultimately define the final midfield battle. The Toluca midfielder has continued trying to play through a partial ACL and meniscus tear in his right knee, an injury suffered during a Concacaf Champions Cup match against San Diego FC. That he has remained sharp through Champions Cup and Liga MX playoff action feels almost unbelievable. Still, Aguirre may eventually decide the physical risk is too significant. If that happens, Luis Chavez - also returning from a serious knee injury - could reclaim a place in the final squad.

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    FORWARDS

    GOAL’s picks:Armando Gonzalez, Alexis Vega, Guillermo Martinez, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quiñones, Santiago Gimenez, German Berterame
    In the mix:Cesar Huerta

    The biggest attacking mystery surrounding Mexico may be Julian Quiñones. His production in Saudi Arabia has been impossible to ignore: 29 goals for Al-Qadsiah and a scoring rate that places him among the league’s elite finishers. International football, though, asks different questions.

    Against Belgium in Chicago, Quiñones was active and involved, but he often drifted far from goal, sacrificing himself defensively and creatively rather than consistently arriving in finishing positions. Aguirre’s challenge is clear: he must find a way to translate Quiñones’ club dominance into Mexico’s tactical reality.

    Raul Jimenez continues to define Aguirre’s third era in charge. Without him, it is difficult to imagine Mexico lifting both the Nations League and Gold Cup under this project. His resurgence has given the national team experience, goals, and emotional leadership at a moment when Mexico badly needed stability in attack.

    German Berterame has not exploded statistically since arriving at Inter Miami CF, but his chemistry within the group and work rate continue to make him one of Aguirre’s trusted figures.

    The final attacking place may come down to risk versus explosiveness. Cesar Huerta has returned from injury with R.S.C. Anderlecht, and his ability to attack defenders one-on-one remains something few Mexican attackers possess. In a tournament where games often tighten and margins shrink, Huerta’s unpredictability may be too valuable for Aguirre to leave behind.


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